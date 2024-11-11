Making the case

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Normally, Clemson's defensive personnel groupings are a response to offensive personnel groupings.

As in, take a defensive back off the field and insert a third linebacker when the offense goes bigger by adding a second tight end.

The personnel decisions Wes Goodwin made Saturday afternoon in Blacksburg felt less like a response and more like a concerted effort to mix things up regardless of Virginia Tech's personnel grouping. And whoever keeps track of substitutions had a busy evening as Goodwin, Mike Reed, Mickey Conn, Nick Eason and Chris Rumph spent all game shuttling in different players between plays.

Whatever the look moving forward, we believe true freshman linebacker Sammy Brown has undoubtedly made the case for being on the field more often.

And probably a lot more often.

