Clemson is set to play host to a mammoth four-star offensive lineman with whom it already has a foot in the door.

McDonough (Ga.) Eagle's Landing Christian tackle Zechariah Owens has locked in a visit for the program's March 5 junior day, as Tigerillustrated.com reported earlier this morning. He will be accompanied by his parents.