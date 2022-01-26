McCloud To Clemson
In what has turned into a recurring theme down the stretch, Clemson has stayed in the family for another commitment.
Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!
Tampa (Fla.) Gaither linebacker Kobe McCloud announced his commitment to the Tigers Wednesday night.
ALSO SEE: Wednesday P.M. Notes | New 4-star name to know for Clemson's elite junior day | Wednesday Insider Notes | Additional Details On Caden Story | Clemson's 2022 signees and verbal commitments
McCloud (6-0, 208) is a younger brother of Pittsburgh Steelers receiver/return man Ray-Ray McCloud, who played receiver at Clemson from 2015-17.
Kobe committed to Florida International before the start of his senior season, then opened the door on his recruitment after coach Butch Davis' dismissal.
He has cited offers from Miami, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, Boston College, USF, Indiana and Iowa State among others throughout the process.
Arizona -- where brother Jordan is a transfer quarterback -- extended a grayshirt offer late last year. McCloud also took an official visit to UMass earlier this month.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Clemson only came to the table with an offer less than three weeks ago, though, as it looked to replenish volume at the position amid attrition at the linebacker position.
McCloud then took an official visit to Clemson last weekend with Ray-Ray and his parents.
His addition pushes the Tigers to 16 public commitments, including another brother of a former Clemson player -- Vestavia Hills (Ala.) receiver Cole Turner -- and Greenville (S.C.) tight end Josh Sapp, whose father starred for the program.
McCloud marks the Tigers' second public commitment this week, joining Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic safety Kylon Griffin.
McCloud's pledge elevates Clemson from No. 23 to No. 19 in the Rivals.com team recruiting class standings, surpassing South Carolina among others.
Clemson is not yet done with its 2022 recruiting class, as more additions are expected by Feb. 2, the second national signing day.
Eleven of the Tigers' 16 commitments are from out-of-state.
From THE TIGER FAN SHOP: More marked down officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear! Visit The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!