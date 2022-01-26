McCloud To Clemson

Tampa (Fla.) Gaither linebacker Kobe McCloud announced his commitment to the Tigers Wednesday night.

In what has turned into a recurring theme down the stretch, Clemson has stayed in the family for another commitment.

McCloud (6-0, 208) is a younger brother of Pittsburgh Steelers receiver/return man Ray-Ray McCloud, who played receiver at Clemson from 2015-17.

Kobe committed to Florida International before the start of his senior season, then opened the door on his recruitment after coach Butch Davis' dismissal.

He has cited offers from Miami, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, Boston College, USF, Indiana and Iowa State among others throughout the process.

Arizona -- where brother Jordan is a transfer quarterback -- extended a grayshirt offer late last year. McCloud also took an official visit to UMass earlier this month.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Clemson only came to the table with an offer less than three weeks ago, though, as it looked to replenish volume at the position amid attrition at the linebacker position.

McCloud then took an official visit to Clemson last weekend with Ray-Ray and his parents.

His addition pushes the Tigers to 16 public commitments, including another brother of a former Clemson player -- Vestavia Hills (Ala.) receiver Cole Turner -- and Greenville (S.C.) tight end Josh Sapp, whose father starred for the program.