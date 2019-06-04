THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

A tight end prospect squarely in Clemson’s crosshairs arrived Monday night for his three-day tryout in hopes of an offer.

Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep's Diego LaMonica is among the headlining potential targets set to compete at the first session of the Dabo Swinney Camp, which begins this afternoon.