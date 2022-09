Longtime Upstate radio host Mickey Plyler rejoins Tigerillustrated.com senior writer Larry Williams on this edition of The Clemson Dubcast to talk about the quarterback situation at Clemson.

With DJ Uiagalelei having shown clear progress and Cade Klubnik having brought a spark in his limited duty, what's the right play right now for Clemson's coaching staff?

What are the pros and cons of giving Klubnik more prominent action to see what he can do?

And how might this play out long-term this season?

Plyler has heard plenty on this from listeners to his WCCP show. He gives his take on a crucial juncture in Dabo Swinney's brilliant coaching tenure.