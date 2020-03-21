A certified nightmare in the Superdome most certainly tarnished Trevor Lawrence's season, but it didn't erase the gains he made in solidifying himself as a major emotional force on the team as a sophomore.

The guy who was a meek, deferential presence in 2018 blossomed into the type of figure that can put an entire program on his shoulders. That much was demonstrated in the Fiesta Bowl when he simply rose above everyone else and won the game by force of will and toughness both physical and mental.

One bad night in the national championship doesn't change that, and there's every expectation that Lawrence will not just continue but bolster his role as an important leadership figure on the offense in particular and the team in general.