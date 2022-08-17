In our second major August Camp insider of the week, we cover a lot of ground on a number of developments we continue to track with plenty of additional team-related intel, including more on several true freshmen.

MIDWEEK AUGUST CAMP INSIDER

-------------------------------------

With the arrival of August Camp, Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.

Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!

PROMO CODE: CLEMSON22

Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!