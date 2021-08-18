MIDWEEK CAMP INSIDER
In our second of three major August Camp insiders this week, Tigerillustrated.com has the latest on numerous Clemson football players, including more on several true freshmen.
This popular feature with subscribers is a must-read for serious Clemson football junkies.
MIDWEEK CAMP INSIDER (For subscribers-only)
------------------------------------------------------
Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.
Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!
PROMO CODE: CLEMSONUGA
Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!