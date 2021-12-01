MIDWEEK INSIDER
As we assess Clemson's recruiting board with two weeks to go before the early signing period, which prospects would be most affected should the Tigers lose defensive coordinator Brent Venables or offensive coordinator Tony Elliott?
In addition, Tigerillustrated.com has additional intel on Clemson's board, as coaches remain on the road recruiting all week.
TIGERILLUSTRATED.com's MIDWEEK INSIDER
-----------------------------------------------------------
Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting, has a super, limited-time subscription offer.
Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!
PROMO CODE: RIVALS2021
Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!