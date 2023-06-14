Midweek Recruiting Insider
Tigerillustrated.com's second major Insider of the week is here! Always LOADED with recruiting intel. Always a must-read for hardcore Clemson fans.
MIDWEEK RECRUITING INSIDER (For subscribers-only)
Highlights from today's Insider include ...
-- We have additional details to report on Lawrence (Mass.) quarterback Blake Hebert following our Tuesday night update.
-- We have more to report on Clemson's offensive line board, including nuggets on specific offered targets.
-- Some Wednesday nuggets on Willis (TX) four-star quarterback and Florida commit D.J. Lagway.
-- Details on the rankings process at Rivals.com.
-- Our Wednesday update on Clemson's defensive back board.
-- Nuggets on incoming four-star freshman Avieon Terrell of Atlanta, Ga.
-- Nuggets on Stockbridge (Ga.) true freshman defensive back Shelton Lewis.
