TigerIllustrated - Miller Commits To Clemson

Clemson has snuck into Ohio again to pull an offensive line coup over Ohio State.

Miller had announced a top five less than two weeks ago featuring the Tigers and Buckeyes as well as Florida, Auburn and Michigan.

“You know, the timing felt right,” Miller first told Tigerillustrated.com . “You guys always felt like the right place. So I thought, why delay more?”

Miller (6-6, 315), ranked No. 119 nationally by Rivals.com , let Dabo Swinney and offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell know in his weekly call with the staff.

Ohio State was presumed the heavy favorite, although Clemson was thought to be the closest challenger – similar to when the Tigers surprised the recruiting world in pulling five-star Jackson Carman at the end of the 2018 cycle.

“The fact that coach (Robbie Caldwell) produces talent like that, and the whole staff recruits talent like that, and they can develop guys is kind of an added bonus,” Miller said.

Miller becomes the first commitment for Clemson’s 2022 class.

He attended a day of the Dabo Swinney Camp in June 2019 after taking his first look at the program in the spring of his freshman year.

“Clemson is a very special place,” he said. “The culture there is just very different from anywhere else.”

Miller mulled nearly two-dozen scholarship offers, including full rides from Tennessee, Texas A&M, Michigan, LSU, Auburn, Florida, of course Ohio State and numerous others.

Tigerillustrated.com will have more on Miller on Thursday.

