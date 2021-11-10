Misery loves company
CLEMSON | The offensive line has been manhandled in multiple games this season.
People on the outside are wondering whether there might be cracks in the foundation of this powerhouse program.
The head coach has emphasized positivity in the wake of surprising results, presumably trying to keep his players' spirits up.
You've read the previous three paragraphs and are thinking we're talking about Clemson, and you're mistaken.
It's the team in Tuscaloosa that also looks exceptionally and even shockingly rough around the edges through nine games this year.
