In the epically good "Last Dance" documentary, one fascinating topic is how Michael Jordan soured on the increasing media scrutiny of his every move.
Basically, the lesson he took from it was that the media grew bored of covering a great player and became more interested in finding and magnifying instances of off-court imperfections. In essence, they built him up and then they tried to tear him down with sensationalized reactions to some of the less flattering parts of his life. That's the way he views it, anyway.
Couldn't help, in watching these segments, thinking of a similar phenomenon as it relates to Dabo Swinney and how he's viewed now compared to four and five years ago when he was a fresh new presence in the college football world.
This isn't to say the head coach at Clemson or anywhere should be immune to second-guessing and criticism. But it does seem as if some national voices are especially quick to pounce when he says something that doesn't fit the accepted worldview relating to the topic of the day.
