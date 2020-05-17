In the epically good "Last Dance" documentary, one fascinating topic is how Michael Jordan soured on the increasing media scrutiny of his every move.

Basically, the lesson he took from it was that the media grew bored of covering a great player and became more interested in finding and magnifying instances of off-court imperfections. In essence, they built him up and then they tried to tear him down with sensationalized reactions to some of the less flattering parts of his life. That's the way he views it, anyway.