TigerIllustrated - Model of consistency

If Alabama wins it all tonight, there probably won't be much talk of Nick Saban calling it a career.

If Ohio State pulls off the upset, Saban will look a lot older and therefore observers will spend more time speculating on whether it's time for him to hang up his whistle.

Funny that our perception of someone can be shaped so much by what happens during a four-hour stretch on a football field.

Two years ago, it was trendy to think Saban was losing his way after one of the most miserable four-hour stretches of his life on a football field in the Bay Area.

Now he's looking energetic and spry as he takes his undefeated Crimson Tide into another championship game.

From the Clemson side of things, we don't need to spend much time explaining why this is an important topic.