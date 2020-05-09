As said here a week ago, the various statements by universities announcing "decisions" to return to classes this fall are less decisions and more windows into what they are thinking and hoping here in early May.

There's still so much we don't know, much of it rooted in the result of recent attempts to open back up many parts of the country. It feels like we will be armed with considerably more data a month from now as university administrators get closer to making more authentic decisions.

From this corner, deciding whether or not to allow fans at football games might be the least complicated topic of all as it relates to colleges getting back up and running. While it's hard to imagine 80,000 people filling up a stadium, it's not difficult to conceive of a dramatically reduced crowd size that allows for sufficient spacing.