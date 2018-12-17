THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- Trevor Lawrence has become a legitimate weapon with his legs.

Admit it: Most of you were more than a tad skeptical last spring when you heard Dabo Swinney raving about Trevor Lawrence running away from people in practice.

You might've asked: "Like who, Josh Belk?"

And some of you were probably laughing at that assessment a few months later when Lawrence didn't look all that effective or comfortable as a runner over the first half of the season.

After Kelly Bryant abruptly left the team in late September, fans cringed every time Lawrence kept on a zone-read. Was the meager reward really worth the risk?