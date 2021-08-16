 TigerIllustrated - MONDAY CAMP INSIDER
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-16 05:46:34 -0500') }} football Edit

MONDAY CAMP INSIDER

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

As the second full week of August Camp swings into high gear in Clemson, South Carolina, Tigerillustrated.com releases its first major insider of the week, a must-read for serious Clemson football junkies where we have updates and insight on numerous players, including true freshmen.

MONDAY CAMP INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

------------------------------------------------------

Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.

Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!

PROMO CODE: CLEMSONUGA

Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}