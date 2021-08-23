Monday Clemson Football Nuggets
The weekend was busy for Clemson's coaches as they holed up for an extended period to evaluate their players and decide which freshmen might be suited for a redshirt.
Monday Clemson Football Nuggets (For subscribers-only)
------------------------------------------------------
Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.
Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!
PROMO CODE: CLEMSONUGA
Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!