Cade Klubnik's average depth of target in 2023 was just 7 yards. Of 86 Power 5 quarterbacks that qualified with enough attempts, Klubnik was 82nd in that statistic.

Also, Klubnik was dead last in percentage of throws that were 20 or more yards. Seventy-three Power 5 quarterbacks qualified for this statistic. Klubnik was 73rd.

No, not good.

Yeah, this group really needs an infusion of explosiveness (and we feel like we've been writing that for years).

So does all this change in 2024?

In our third update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we're going to tell you what we've seen and heard on the ground in recent weeks.

MONDAY CLEMSON FOOTBALL NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

