UPDATE: Peter Woods, Clemson - ACC talks

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

As game-week practice begins in Clemson, South Carolina today, what we are told by contacts on the status of Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods.

Also, what a source is telling us on Clemson's ongoing discussions with the Atlantic Coast Conference after filing a lawsuit with the league earlier this year.

MONDAY CLEMSON FOOTBALL NUGGETS: WOODS UPDATE, CLEMSON-ACC TALKS (For subscribers-only)

**********************

SHOP: The new Clemson NIKE Pegasus shoe is HERE!