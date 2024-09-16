UPDATE: Peter Woods, Clemson - ACC talks

in other news
Friday Insider
Clemson's coaches are back out on the road to recruit tonight with the team's open date. And the staff will ...
Top 100 recruit commits to Clemson
Brad Brownell has secured one of his highest-rated recruits ever, as Thursday afternoon top 100 prospect Zac Foster...
Thursday Clemson Football Nuggets
We cover numerous underclassmen in our second feature of the day, as well as what we are seeing with Clemson's ...
Thursday Insider
Our latest on multiple top 100 prospects, an early look at Clemson's recruiting visitors for the N.C. State game and...
Highly ranked offensive lineman details Clemson return trip
We just spoke with one of the nation's top 100 recruits who was back in Clemson last Saturday night. And the ...
in other news
Friday Insider
Clemson's coaches are back out on the road to recruit tonight with the team's open date. And the staff will ...
Top 100 recruit commits to Clemson
Brad Brownell has secured one of his highest-rated recruits ever, as Thursday afternoon top 100 prospect Zac Foster...
Thursday Clemson Football Nuggets
We cover numerous underclassmen in our second feature of the day, as well as what we are seeing with Clemson's ...
BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!
As game-week practice begins in Clemson, South Carolina today, what we are told by contacts on the status of Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods.
Also, what a source is telling us on Clemson's ongoing discussions with the Atlantic Coast Conference after filing a lawsuit with the league earlier this year.
MONDAY CLEMSON FOOTBALL NUGGETS: WOODS UPDATE, CLEMSON-ACC TALKS (For subscribers-only)
**********************