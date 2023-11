BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

It's the final game week of the regular season for the Clemson Tigers.

We're out of the gate already with our third update of the day after our time on Clemson's campus today.

In this feature we have more team-related nuggets to share with subscribers ahead of the first practice of the week for rival South Carolina.

MONDAY CLEMSON FOOTBALL UPDATE

Bundle up with DEALS on Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!