Clemson kicks off 2025 with impressive 85-71 win over Stanford

Viktor Lakhin was productive and efficient Wednesday, adding 11 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots in just 22 minutes of work. (Photo by AP)

Clemson broke the game open with a 10-0 run midway through the second half, stretching its lead to double digits. From there, the Tigers never looked back, slowly extending their lead while shutting down any hope of a Stanford comeback. Myles Foster played a big role off the bench during that run. He found the gaps in Stanford's 2-3 zone for some easy buckets, finishing with six points on 2-for-2 shooting in just six minutes of action. Stanford threw everything it had at Clemson defensively, even trying a 1-3-1 zone for a possession. But Chauncey Wiggins made them pay, hitting one of his four threes to force the Cardinal back into their 2-3 setup. Wiggins had a season-high 17 points, going 4-for-5 from deep, with a couple of his shots coming from way beyond the arc. He also added five rebounds and a block in one of his best games of the season. Chase Hunter led all scorers with 22 points, shooting 7-for-15 from the field and a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line. He added two assists and four rebounds to round out a strong night. Viktor Lakhin battled through illness to dominate the paint, swatting a season-high five shots, grabbing seven rebounds, and adding 11 points on an efficient 4-for-6 shooting night. The Tigers also did work at the free throw line, going 12-for-13 in the second half and finishing 21-for-24 overall. Stanford, in comparison, shot just 11-for-12. Clemson's defense frustrated Stanford all night, particularly ACC leading scorer Maxime Raynaud. He was held to 14 points and went 0-for-6 from three. When he did get the ball inside, he was effective, but Clemson's ball pressure kept Stanford's guards from feeding him consistently. Stanford's foul trouble didn't help its cause either. Three Cardinal players had four fouls with over nine minutes to play, making it even tougher for their already thin lineup to keep up.