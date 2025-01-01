Clemson lineman hits the portal

The 6-2, 315-pound Williams arrived in Clemson in 2020. A career beset by numerous injuries, Williams saw his most action in 2024 where he logged a career-high 300 snaps, tallying 16 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Williams also started two games during the season.

CLEMSON -- Another Clemson football player has now entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Williams received a mid-career redshirt (injury) in 2023 where he played sparingly (23 snaps) over five games. He logged 243 snaps and 142 plays respectively in 2021 and 2022.

Rivals.com billed the Washington (D.C.) native four stars in 2020 where he was rated 17th nationally among defensive tackle prospects and the fourth prospect overall regardless of position in the District Of Columbia.

Highly recruited, Williams picked Clemson over offers from numerous major programs, notably Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M. Williams was recruited to Clemson by defensive backs coach Mike Reed and former defensive tackles coach Todd Bates.

Now the fifth player to enter the portal since the Tigers regular season finale on November 30, Williams joins defensive end A.J. Hoffler, wide receivers Noble Johnson and Troy Stellato and defensive back Sherrod Covil.

