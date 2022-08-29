Monday Clemson Football Update
A few football-related items and insights on the first glorious Monday of glorious college football season:
-- Clemson's defensive line should be in immediate feast mode a week from today.
Yes, Xavier Thomas is out. Yes, there's still some uncertainty about the return of Tre Williams. And yes, Bryan Bresee is still getting back from ACL surgery.
But goodness, Georgia Tech's offensive line looks like it could be in for a world of problems on Labor Day.
If you think Clemson's offensive line has been through some tough times the last two seasons, consider what Georgia Tech's looks like heading into Geoff Collins' fourth season.
They are returning one full-time starter, right tackle Jordan Williams. Outside of that, there are a combined six(!) career starts among the likely candidates to trot out at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The two candidates at left tackle, Corey Robinson and Jakiah Leftwich, have not played a snap of college football.
Tech did bring in four transfers, including Alabama's Pierce Quick. He was a high 4-star in the 2019 recruiting class, so there's optimism that he can give the Jackets a lift. But, well, when someone leaves Alabama for Georgia Tech it's possibly a sign that he's not going to be an all-conference type player.
Paul Tchio, of course, is another of those transfers. He has been repping at both guard spots and is regarded as a likely starter.
He'll need to be a lot better than he showed in starting at N.C. State. That experiment didn't last long, and the coaches quickly decided that they'd be better off going with a struggling freshman (Marcus Tate).
