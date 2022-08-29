A few football-related items and insights on the first glorious Monday of glorious college football season:

-- Clemson's defensive line should be in immediate feast mode a week from today.

Yes, Xavier Thomas is out. Yes, there's still some uncertainty about the return of Tre Williams. And yes, Bryan Bresee is still getting back from ACL surgery.

But goodness, Georgia Tech's offensive line looks like it could be in for a world of problems on Labor Day.

If you think Clemson's offensive line has been through some tough times the last two seasons, consider what Georgia Tech's looks like heading into Geoff Collins' fourth season.

They are returning one full-time starter, right tackle Jordan Williams. Outside of that, there are a combined six(!) career starts among the likely candidates to trot out at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.