BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Following our always LENGTHY Monday Insider released earlier today, Tigerillustrated.com has a lot more intel to release on top 40 national recruit (DL) Bryce Perry-Wright of Buford (Ga.) who was back on Clemson's campus over the weekend.

The Tigers are a big factor here.

MONDAY EVENING BRYCE PERRY-WRIGHT UPDATE (For subscribers-only)

******************************

SHOP: The new Clemson NIKE Pegasus shoe is HERE!