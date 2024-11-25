Monday Evening Update

We've spent some time digging into it over the past few days, and we can tell you Clemson is planning on rolling out its long-range plans for the revenue-sharing model that will begin in the summer of 2025.

There's already been quite a lot of buzz about this on our members-only message board , in part because we have some fairly connected subscribers who have heard rumblings about what's coming.

There's some belief out there that the folks in charge have been sitting on their hands, and that this news is simply a hasty reaction to some of the angst and discontent that's come in the wake of recent decommitments.

We can tell you that's not the case, as the higher-ups at Clemson have been at work on this since the summer. It's a complex, multi-layered topic that we'll dive more deeply into tomorrow and beyond, but Clemson has been at work on a comprehensive way to address not just the revenue sharing to come but also the seven-month interim between now and then when NIL fundraising is still highly important to maintaining a football roster, plus generating funds before the summer when the revenue share will be capped.

There are some fair criticisms out there of Clemson's current approach. But there are also some misconceptions that have been perpetuated, including 1) Clemson's NIL operation is broke; and 2) Clemson is unwilling to fork out any money for football talent unless it is proven talent.

Some clarity is certainly needed and even perhaps long overdue on a lot of this stuff, and that starts coming Tuesday. We'd imagine Dabo Swinney will be in position to discuss some of it himself during his normal game-week press conference at 11 AM.

But be sure to stay tuned before that tomorrow morning, because there's much more to come on the NIL/revenue share front.

-- TJ Parker has had a rough go of it for most of this season.