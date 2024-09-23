Monday Ingram Update

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

We just spoke with new Clemson defensive tackle offer Christian Ingram of Covington, Ga. who was on campus Saturday with his father and uncle.

Ingram's stock has taken off in recent weeks with Alabama, Georgia and Florida also offering. And over the last 24 hours Rivals.com issued a four-star rating.

In our second update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have the details on Ingram's weekend trip to Clemson and of course the latest on his recruitment.

