1. Clemson has reached the open date on its schedule. So with nowhere to immediately be Saturday morning, the coaching staff is expected to hit the road en masse for the only time during the fall evaluation period.

That might seem a bit odd, considering there are instances -- when the Tigers face an inferior opponent, or have a nighttime kickoff -- that would be logically opportune to travel on a Friday night.

But one point that is often overlooked is the restricted number of times coaches can be on the road.

NCAA rules give teams 42 evaluation days. But by their math, each coach on the road counts as a single day. So if you have seven coaches checking out games on a Friday, there goes one-sixth of the allotment already.

Thus coaches have to pick their spots a little more than is perceived.

Clemson's staff divides its tally to give the offense and defense 21 days apiece. Some coaches, like defensive coordinator Brent Venables and co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, tend to stay with the team. Others, such as co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott or corners coach Mike Reed, are sent out more frequently.