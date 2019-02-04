THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. The finish line is within reach, and it’s going to be another commendable place for Clemson.

The Tigers head toward Wednesday’s final National Signing Day with its recruiting class ranked No. 8 in the Rivals.com team standings.

There was a time during the fall we thought Clemson could or would challenge for its best ranking in the network’s era, with a No. 4 finish in 2015 the high-water mark. But there weren’t the top-end triumphs to pull that off, and this observer still feels this will be characterized as a depth class when it’s reassessed well down the road.

The Tigers could still surpass Oregon for No. 7 if their remaining four-star target falls their way and the Ducks don’t make any gains. Yet that’s about as high as they can get.

Bottom line, Clemson looks set to net another top-10 haul, and that in and of itself merits mention.