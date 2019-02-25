THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. Recruiting camp season is in full swing.

The Rivals Camp Series presented by adidas, The Opening and Under Armour’s camps have begun taking their turns in the same group of cities.

Our camp pitched its tent in Houston this past weekend, and the most pertinent prospect on hand was Houston (Texas) North Shore five-star running back Zachary Evans.

Evans (6-0, 205), ranked No. 2 nationally by Rivals.com, shut it down after position drills and told Orangebloods.com’s Jason Suchomel that Clemson is one of four out-of-state schools he wants to check out this spring, along with Alabama, Oklahoma and Georgia.