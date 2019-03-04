THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. Clemson’s second of three junior days is upon us.

The Tigers will play host to another batch of prospects Saturday in an event we’ve characterized in the past as an open house relative to the first event, which we dubbed their elite junior day.

For that January function, Clemson's staff handpicks about two dozen targets to bring in for considerable individual attention as well as to foster a select group effect.

The Tigers are much more liberal with their invitations for this one.

The second junior day has always been arranged in conjunction with an early spring practice, so it holds greater appeal in inviting and luring high school coaches who want to bring players.

Yet as much focus as the elite junior day and the April spring game understandably generate, the low-key March junior day gets results, too.