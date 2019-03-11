THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. Clemson’s second junior day is in the books.

The January elite junior day carries the headlines via its star power, while the April spring game tends to be viewed as the grandest spring recruiting event because there’s a larger scrimmage audience and a crescendo feel to it.

The middle junior day isn’t as big of a deal because the overall guest list can be watered down. But as we’ve expressed, it has shown to sneakily be more important than framed.

Last year, Clemson scored a commitment from future four-star tight end Jaelyn Lay. Future linebacker signee Bryton Constantin picked up his offer this week leading into his first visit, and the ball got rolling with safety signee Lannden Zanders’ first visit. Not to mention the wheels were set in motion with five-star California receiver Joseph Ngata, after whose two-day visit we wrote: “This class might represent the first in which the power of the paw stretches from coast to coast.”

The two-day visit will be a recurring theme in this installment.