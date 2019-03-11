Monday Insider
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
1. Clemson’s second junior day is in the books.
The January elite junior day carries the headlines via its star power, while the April spring game tends to be viewed as the grandest spring recruiting event because there’s a larger scrimmage audience and a crescendo feel to it.
The middle junior day isn’t as big of a deal because the overall guest list can be watered down. But as we’ve expressed, it has shown to sneakily be more important than framed.
Last year, Clemson scored a commitment from future four-star tight end Jaelyn Lay. Future linebacker signee Bryton Constantin picked up his offer this week leading into his first visit, and the ball got rolling with safety signee Lannden Zanders’ first visit. Not to mention the wheels were set in motion with five-star California receiver Joseph Ngata, after whose two-day visit we wrote: “This class might represent the first in which the power of the paw stretches from coast to coast.”
The two-day visit will be a recurring theme in this installment.
Only one prospect got what we would qualify as a glorified official visit.
But the Tigers have so much leverage that they can sit tight and wait on select targets while continuing to assess other prospects with whom they might want to escalate their courtship.
2. This junior day’s resume could eventually be highlighted by Clemson’s modern breakthrough in the Lone Star State.
One of the marquee names on hand was Southlake (Texas) Carroll four-star defensive back R.J. Mickens, son of former NFL corner Ray Mickens.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news