1. Alright, break time is over. Time to get back to recruiting.

Clemson’s coaching staff largely unplugged as well last week as the team dispersed for spring break. The Tigers return to practice this afternoon.

Well, coaches did reconvene a bit earlier for recruiting purposes – albeit indirectly.

As we reported two months ago, high school coaches from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco – home to priority five-star quarterback target D.J. Uiagalelei – traveled eastward to spend time with Dabo Swinney and staff this past weekend.

Per our sources, five St. John Bosco coaches made the trip, including its head coach and both coordinators.

The group actually toured Georgia first Saturday before arriving at Clemson in the evening. They are slated to spend all day at Clemson today talking football shop before flying home Tuesday morning.