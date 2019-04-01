THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. Patience.

Yes, this is a huge week for Clemson recruiting. Many of the biggest names on the board – and in the national rankings – will head to Death Valley for the champion’s spring game showcase Saturday.

And most aren’t the first date between prospect and school. The Tigers have invested their recruiting resources in a small group of select targets.

So there will invariably reach a point where Clemson will start to itch for resolution or clarity with some spots.

We’re not there yet, though.

Put another way, the Tigers haven’t come this far to risk their standing by getting pushy.

Public expectations going into the spring game are high, and we’ve probably had a hand in that, too. Because the internal build-up has been pretty anticipatory.

Yet as we’ve gotten closer to the actual event, expectations need to be tempered a bit based on the reality of the most recent intel we have collected.