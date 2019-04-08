THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. We closed last week’s edition with this intimation: The important part remains whom you get, not necessarily when you get them.

That felt like a wet blanket to some considering the anticipation for and magnitude of Saturday’s spring game visitor list.

Our point, though, was to recommend avoiding letting impatience spoil what, in time, we believe should go down as a substantial day in Clemson football recruiting.

We let subscribers know there wasn’t a roll call of silent commitments ready for release Saturday, nor was one expected to materialize. And that bore to fruition.

When you get this close with the caliber of prospect the Tigers are involved with, there comes a point where you’re better off doing some things on their time.

Yet in speaking with our sources, we would underline this:

The spring game weekend was everything Clemson's coaches thought it would be, and even more than we thought it would be.

On to the show …