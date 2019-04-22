THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. So how much more can you do with less?

It’s always an entertaining exercise to see just how many offers various schools have chucked out. We’re still waiting for that first prospect tweet “Blessed to receive Tennessee’s 300th offer!”

Our recent discussion about Clemson challenging for the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class spawned a thought:

When was the last time a school produced the No. 1 class in anywhere close to the efficient manner the Tigers would this cycle?

We have 94 offers dispensed by Clemson in our database. Odds are there will be a couple more by the time this class is done, but not many; the Tigers have only given out five since the beginning of February.

They know who they want, and they’re largely getting who they want.

Here is a rundown of the No. 1 class over the last 10 years, along with the number of offers it took that school to get there.