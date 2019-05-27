THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. Adding yet another five-star to the commitment list helped bolster Clemson’s lead in the team recruiting rankings a week ago.

It will be interesting to see if the Tigers pad their margin next week without lifting a finger.

Rivals.com will unveil its latest rankings update the first week of June – the network’s first individual rankings movement since mid-February.

Clemson charged into first place when Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei popped May 5, piggybacking the acquisitions of Lakeland (Fla.) five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman, Damascus (Md.) five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee and Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian five-star corner Fred Davis.

Tacking on Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove five-star defensive end Myles Murphy then gave Clemson a substantial advantage over the field.