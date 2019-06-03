THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. The camps are here … and the champs are here.

The champs jump back into recruiting action over the next two weeks with the arrival of the annual Dabo Swinney Camps.

There are two three-day camp sessions, each running from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Some prospects are among the many high school players who will be there for all three days. But the majority of notable recruits who come to compete will work out for one or two of the training sessions and spend only about a day on campus.

We touched during the weekend on the evolution of the Swinney Camp significance; in summary, while the camp is no longer the crescendo for Clemson courtships as it was a decade ago, there’s still plenty of important developments that it has shown to yield.

Take last summer’s camp, for example.