1. As we foreshadowed two editions ago, Clemson’s recruiting class got better without the Tigers having to lift a finger.

Rivals.com released its latest rankings last week – the network’s first update since mid-February.

Clemson’s hold on the No. 1 ranking wasn’t in jeopardy, although we’ve suggested the race for the recruiting championship will grow closer and be competitive as all parties add more pledges.

The Tigers are still at the top with 2,586 points, leading LSU (2,389) with the same number of commitments and Alabama (2,368) with two fewer pledges.

Yet we often frame per-prospect rating as the metric with as much importance; quality and quantity work in tandem.

Bolstered by major bumps for tackle commitment Walker Parks, defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart and running back Kobe Pryor, Clemson saw its point total increase by 85 points.

Based on our unofficial math, that accounted for the second-largest increase among the teams ranked in the network’s top 10 behind Notre Dame, whose 225-point jump was powered in part by receiver Joseph Johnson’s promotion to five-star.