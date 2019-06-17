THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. Wait for it …

No, seriously. Wait for it.

The Dabo Swinney Camp is in the books, with 14 of Clemson’s 22 offers to rising juniors over the last two weeks as the tangible fruit.

Hopefully those who’ve been following along here have figured out that the Tigers don’t tend to elicit, or strive for, instant splash from their recruiting events.

They play the long game, which typically translates to fans having to wait a little longer.

Yet just as we immediately framed Clemson’s January elite junior day as a major success despite it failing to yield a public commitment, here’s suggesting we likewise will eventually look back on the two-week Swinney Camp as significant in the completion of this class as well as for the formation of the 2021 haul.

Furthermore, we would caution against reading much into the order or timing of certain camp offers, as each prospect carries differing circumstances. Plus history tells us that additional offers from the camp will be dispensed before summer’s end.

Yes, we’re going to again invoke the call for patience in letting things play out.

Patience, as the Tigers are only in the initial stages of setting the course with rising juniors.

And patience, as Clemson closes in on its select few remaining targets this cycle.

2. As we teased last week, the wait didn’t stand to be long for a decision from Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln tight end Sage Ennis.