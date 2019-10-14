THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. When Clemson’s offensive line recruiting catches up to its skill position recruiting, watch out.

In some form or fashion, this sentiment has been promoted for the duration of the Dabo Swinney era, if not longer in these parts.

The overarching theme for Clemson’s recruiting weekend was the banner trio of offensive tackle prospects attracted to the team’s 45-14 triumph against Florida State.

Maybe the Tigers haven’t caught up yet up front to their more glamorous ball-handlers. But that also ignores that Clemson has continued in an uptick there, too – although recent No. 1 overall acquisitions means they can’t really go any higher in some situations.

There have been definite peaks and valleys along the way, and the process or results have warranted scrutiny in specific instances, too.

We’ll have more on the advancement of Clemson’s offensive line recruiting in the coming days.

Yet it warrants repeating that after collecting a five-member 2020 offensive line class that stands to be the program’s best in a long time, it’s not far-fetched to think the 2021 haul could match it.