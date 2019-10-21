THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. We had anticipated this being a significant weekend for a priority offensive target. But alas, false start.

Lakeland (Fla.) four-star receiver Arian Smith had planned to kick off his official visits with a trip to Oklahoma for its game with West Virginia.

Smith (6-1, 185), ranked No. 152 nationally by Rivals.com, wound up nixing the visit because the noon EST start time would present too difficult a turnaround after his high school game late Friday night.

It remains to be seen whether that official visit is rescheduled.

We have learned that Smith is now set to use an official visit to Alabama for its Nov. 9 clash with LSU.

That’s compelling in light of the fact we have reported that Clemson has circled the Nov. 16 game with Wake Forest as the date for Smith’s desired official visit.

The Tigers would prefer to get the last at-bat.