MONDAY INSIDER
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
1. Stars still matter.
With the early signing period just around the corner, it’s about that time where we annually start seeing a bunch of stories or social media posts propping up the recruiting outliers or industry misses. Hey, here’s a two-star who is thriving in the NFL. Or those recruiting rankings haven’t helped (insert underachiever) … and so on.
Let’s look at last week’s College Football Playoff order.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news