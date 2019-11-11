News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-11 06:21:54 -0600') }} football Edit

MONDAY INSIDER

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. Stars still matter.

With the early signing period just around the corner, it’s about that time where we annually start seeing a bunch of stories or social media posts propping up the recruiting outliers or industry misses. Hey, here’s a two-star who is thriving in the NFL. Or those recruiting rankings haven’t helped (insert underachiever) … and so on.

Let’s look at last week’s College Football Playoff order.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}