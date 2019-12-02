THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

In another LOADED edition of the Monday Insider, we cover the following and more ...

--- Intel on Clemson's assistant football coaches hitting the road to recruit this week.

--- The NCAA Contact Period.

-- The latest we are hearing on four-star wide receiver targets Xzavier Henderson of Miami (Fla.) and Arian Smith of Lakeland, Fla.

-- The latest on Clemson's involvement with a current SEC commit.

-- Rivals.com is due for another important round of rankings updates this week and we have information on how this round may impact multiple high profile Clemson commits.

-- Which Clemson commits and targets are still playing through this week?

-- More on 5-star Clemson defensive end target Jordan Burch of Columbia.

-- A few notes on an Upstate junior prospect we are tracking.

-- We close the Insider with more on 5-star Clemson linebacker target Justin Flowe of Upland, Calif.

