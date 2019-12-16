50% OFF on a Tigerillustrated.com subscription! Makes for a fantastic Christmas gift!

In this pre-early Signing Day edition of the Monday Insider ...

-- How Clemson's recruiting class stacks up nationally entering the early signing period.

-- We have additional information on the commitment of 5-star linebacker Trenton Simpson.

-- We have the details on five-star linebacker Justin Flowe following a visit from Brent Venables early last week.

-- More on 5-star defensive end and Clemson target Jordan Burch of Columbia.

-- Where things stand with four-star defensive back Malcolm Greene after a lot of contact from Clemson's staff last week.

-- What we are hearing on four-star wide receiver and Clemson target Xzavier Henderson.

-- The latest on 4-star tight end and Clemson target Jake Briningstool following his weekend visit to the Upstate.

