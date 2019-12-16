MONDAY INSIDER
In this pre-early Signing Day edition of the Monday Insider ...
-- How Clemson's recruiting class stacks up nationally entering the early signing period.
-- We have additional information on the commitment of 5-star linebacker Trenton Simpson.
-- We have the details on five-star linebacker Justin Flowe following a visit from Brent Venables early last week.
-- More on 5-star defensive end and Clemson target Jordan Burch of Columbia.
-- Where things stand with four-star defensive back Malcolm Greene after a lot of contact from Clemson's staff last week.
-- What we are hearing on four-star wide receiver and Clemson target Xzavier Henderson.
-- The latest on 4-star tight end and Clemson target Jake Briningstool following his weekend visit to the Upstate.
