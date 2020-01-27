1. Dabo Swinney told recruits over the weekend that he truly believes Clemson is in for the best decade college football has ever seen.

Well, the recruiting best keeps coming – two years in a row if the rankings hold, and three of the last four cycles.

Your weekend wasn’t as good as that of Clemson's coaches, we’d bet.

Four commitments out of 10 uncommitted prospects at Saturday’s elite junior day.

As we wrote yesterday, less can indeed be more.

Just like that, Swinney and staff were back out on the road Sunday – as he and several assistants flew to conduct in-homes with signees Walker Parks and Demarkcus Bowman before jumping right back on the juniors trail this morning for the final week of the NCAA contact period in which Swinney can travel.

What a weekend.

What a time to be a Clemson fan.

Enjoy the ride, and enjoy this read.

2. As is our custom, let’s first close the book on the commitments secured.