1. So far, so good.

Four-stars, for good?

The NCAA’s dead period concludes next weekend, after which prospects will begin popping up on campuses again for junior days and spring practices.

While communication has been ongoing this month, additional offers dispensed and new prospects contacted, March is when it feels like recruiting activity is back in full swing.

Clemson approaches its March 7 junior day with nine commitments – third-most in the country behind Florida (11) and Ohio State (10).

Of particular note is that all nine Tigers pledges are rated as four-stars or higher.

There are plenty of more additions to be made, and individual rankings will change several times before the final designation next January.

Yet it still warrants mentioning that Clemson is essentially batting 1.000, especially considering the continued upward trajectory.