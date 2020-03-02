1. Time to roll the orange carpet back out.

After a month-long hiatus, prospects began traveling again Sunday as the NCAA’s dead period came to a close.

Recruits can now visit college coaches on campus again until the next dead period begins in late June. Coaches, though, remain off the road until the spring evaluation period starts April 15.

From now until then, Clemson will likely have a stream of unofficial visitors venture through.

Some will come in conjunction with a spring practice; the Tigers have already held three of their 15 allotted workouts, with the next to come today, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Other prospects will come through whenever it’s convenient, as many arrange a slew of stops during their spring break.

These situations are often fluid. College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star safety offer Khari Gee, for example, had expressed the intent to visit today but has since scratched.