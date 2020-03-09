1. The second of Clemson’s three junior days is in the books.

Typically this event has demonstrated a wider range of recruits, with a more liberal approach to invitations.

But in a deviation from the norm, Clemson's staff decided to move this gathering toward a modified, scaled-down version of the Tigers’ elite junior day in late January.

With a considerable portion of its class already assembled, Clemson brought in select targets at certain positions under the same premise – the fewer the prospects, the more personal attention each gets. Which has shown to be a winning formula for the program.

There was also careful consideration as to which prospects to invite to this junior day as far as making sure the desired chemistry would exist.

From here, Clemson will hold two spring practices this week – Monday and Wednesday – before breaking until March 23.

The Tigers will entertain prospects in the meantime – we’ve reported Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale corner offer Philip Riley will be visiting Wednesday. But the next major date on the calendar becomes the April 4 spring game, which is considered the third and final junior day.

2. Saturday’s guest list featured several big names on the Clemson board.