1. Stars still matter. Maybe more than ever, in fact.

Clemson had a trio of players selected within the opening 33 picks of this past weekend’s NFL Draft.

Two were former Rivals.com five-stars: Cornerback A.J. Terrell and receiver Tee Higgins. The highest selection, of course, was safety/linebacker Isaiah Simmons, rated a high-three star.